2 suspected rhino poachers killed in Zimbabwe

HARARE - In Zimbabwe two suspected rhino poachers have been shot dead in a wildlife sanctuary near Beitbridge.

The two men reportedly exchanged fire with game rangers at the park.

State media is reporting the two poachers were hunting in the Bubye Valley Conservancy, to the west of Beitbridge.

They were armed with a rifle and an axe.

The two were intercepted by national parks rangers yesterday morning, and when ordered to surrender, opened fire.

Zimparks spokesman Tinashe Farawo told the Herald that both poachers were killed.

Bubye Valley Conservancy is said to have the world's fourth largest black rhino population, which is closely guarded.

Late last month two rhino poachers had to abandon a rifle in the reserve after they were intercepted by game scouts.