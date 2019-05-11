2 suspected rhino poachers killed in Zimbabwe

-
ANC retains control of KwaZulu-Natal with 54.22%Politics
-
Vote counting complete, ANC garners 57.51%, DA 20.76% & EFF 10.79%Politics
-
No independent audit on alleged voting irregularities, says IECPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeralPolitics
-
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison breakWorld
-
ANC retains control of KwaZulu-Natal with 54.22%Politics
-
Vote counting complete, ANC garners 57.51%, DA 20.76% & EFF 10.79%Politics
-
No independent audit on alleged voting irregularities, says IECPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeralPolitics
-
Over 1,000 voting stations to undergo audit, says IECPolitics
Popular Topics
-
ANC retains control of KwaZulu-Natal with 54.22%Politics
-
Vote counting complete, ANC garners 57.51%, DA 20.76% & EFF 10.79%Politics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
ANC looks set to keep hold of GautengPolitics
-
ANCWL wants equal representation of women in Ramaphosa’s new CabinetPolitics
-
EXPLAINER: The who, why & what of SA's minority Afrikaner partyOpinion
-
Smaller parties looking ahead to next electionsPolitics
-
Motsoeneng to rebuild ACM after poor election performancePolitics
-
Saica to release final report into 2019 elections next weekPolitics
-
ANC retains control of KwaZulu-Natal with 54.22%Politics
-
Vote counting complete, ANC garners 57.51%, DA 20.76% & EFF 10.79%Politics
-
No independent audit on alleged voting irregularities, says IECPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
'I will never go back to the ANC,' Malema says at grandmother's funeralPolitics
-
Over 1,000 voting stations to undergo audit, says IECPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Ramaphosa saves the ANC’s bacon. But this could be its last chanceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Accounting body raises concerns about counting process at some voting stationsPolitics
-
Apparent ANC victory could mean major economic policy shift unlikely - FitchBusiness
-
Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges US antitrust probeWorld
-
Rand steady as ANC takes lead in electionsBusiness
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tendersBusiness
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Sir Mick Jagger given all clear after his heart surgeryLifestyle
-
New edition of Anne Frank diary 'brings the reader closer to her'Lifestyle
-
Victoria's Secret says TV no longer 'right fit' for lingerie showLifestyle
-
Fugees founder, Malaysian financier indicted for Obama donationsLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian announces birth of fourth child, a boyLifestyle
-
Gwendoline Christie questioned 'being a woman'Lifestyle
-
Bieber, Sheeran drop new tune tackling mental healthLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's surrogate in labourLifestyle
-
British royals William, Kate, Harry and Meghan launch mental health text serviceLifestyle
-
Chiefs take bite out of Sharks, Highlanders quell JaguaresSport
-
Klopp backs Liverpool for Premier League miracleSport
-
Clermont crush La Rochelle for third Challenge Cup triumphSport
-
Chennai swat aside Delhi to set up Mumbai rematch in IPL finalSport
-
Reece, Mo'unga star in Crusaders' seven-try Pretoria rompSport
-
Kenya drops two female sprinters over testosterone levelsSport
Popular Topics
-
SA has met its obligation to democratic elections - Goodluck JonathanPolitics
-
FF Plus attributes 2019 elections success to 'hard work & rebranding'Politics
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'Politics
-
Was Ramaphosa the ANC's saving grace? Ace Magashule explainsElections
-
Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
IFP confirms member shot dead at KZN polling stationPolitics
-
IEC processes created on assumption voters have 'honour' - Brigalia BamPolitics
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
2 suspected rhino poachers killed in Zimbabwe
The two were intercepted by national parks rangers on Friday morning, and when ordered to surrender, opened fire.
HARARE - In Zimbabwe two suspected rhino poachers have been shot dead in a wildlife sanctuary near Beitbridge.
The two men reportedly exchanged fire with game rangers at the park.
State media is reporting the two poachers were hunting in the Bubye Valley Conservancy, to the west of Beitbridge.
They were armed with a rifle and an axe.
The two were intercepted by national parks rangers yesterday morning, and when ordered to surrender, opened fire.
Zimparks spokesman Tinashe Farawo told the Herald that both poachers were killed.
Bubye Valley Conservancy is said to have the world's fourth largest black rhino population, which is closely guarded.
Late last month two rhino poachers had to abandon a rifle in the reserve after they were intercepted by game scouts.
Popular in Africa
-
Dozens of migrants drown off Tunisia coast after leaving Libya2 hours ago
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral15 days ago
-
Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegalone day ago
-
Rebels set to begin pull-out from Yemen aid port2 hours ago
-
Fugees founder, Malaysian financier indicted for Obama donations8 hours ago
-
French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, two commandos killed6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.