180 nations agree UN deal to regulate export of plastic waste
The Geneva meeting amended the 1989 Basel Convention on the control of hazardous wastes to include plastic waste in a legally-binding framework.
GENEVA - Around 180 governments on Friday agreed on a new UN accord to regulate the export of plastic waste, some eight million tonnes of which ends up in the oceans each year, organisers said.
The 1,400 representatives, meeting in Geneva reached the agreement after 12 days' discussion on what Rolph Payet, Executive Secretary of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) called "one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues".
The Geneva meeting amended the 1989 Basel Convention on the control of hazardous wastes to include plastic waste in a legally-binding framework.
“I’m proud that this week in Geneva, Parties to the Basel Convention have reached agreement on a legally-binding, globally-reaching mechanism for managing plastic waste," said Payet.
The IPEN umbrella group seeking to eliminate hazardous, toxic chemicals said the new amendment would empower developing countries to refuse plastic waste dumping”.
“For far too long developed countries like the US and Canada have been exporting their mixed toxic plastic wastes to developing Asian countries claiming it would be recycled in the receiving country
"Instead, much of this contaminated mixed waste cannot be recycled and is instead dumped or burned, or finds its way into the ocean,” said IPEN science advisor Sara Brosche.
Plastic waste pollution has reached "epidemic proportions" with an estimated 100 million tonnes of plastic now found in the oceans.
The Geneva meeting also undertook to eliminate two toxic chemical groups - Dicofol and Perfluorooctanoic Acid, plus related compounds. The latter has been used in a wide variety of industrial and domestic applications including non-stick cookware and food processing equipment, as well as carpets, paper and paints.
The European Union coordinates and directs environmental protection for its members, through the regulation of industry and the setting of green policy goals.
Popular in World
-
French military frees hostages in Burkina Faso, two commandos killed
-
Hong Kong legislators brawl over contentious extradition law
-
Battle for Libya's Tripoli gives chance to IS
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweet
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro shocked by high number of penis amputations
-
Hong Kong to cull 6,000 pigs as first swine fever case found
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.