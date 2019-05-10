Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tenders

Transnet executive Peter Volmink told the commission that in some cases certain bidders were given the green light for big tenders without meeting the required criteria.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet executive Peter Volmink told the state capture commission of an inappropriate use of emergency procedures when awarding tenders.

Volmink told the commission that in some cases certain bidders were given the green light for big tenders without meeting the required criteria.

Volmink has told the commission that emergency procedures to award a tender are only meant to be tapped into in unforeseen circumstances.

But deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not convinced.

“Is that accurate? If there was poor planning and it genuinely was poor planning and at a certain stage it was realised that there would have been time?”

Volmink said the national Treasury prescript states that it cannot be labelled an emergency as a result of bad planning.

“I would then approach Treasury to say I need a deviation or accommodation from this scenario.”

Volmink said if the resource was desperately needed by Transnet, Treasury would make provisions if a request was made

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)