World number one Osaka exits Madrid Open
Naomi Osaka, 21, admitted she over-thought about the need to win the match in order to retain her ranking at the top of the women’s game as she went down 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
MADRID – World number one Naomi Osaka lost in three sets to unseeded Swiss Belinda Bencic in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday as Simona Halep, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens completed the final four lineup.
Osaka, 21, admitted she over-thought about the need to win the match in order to retain her ranking at the top of the women’s game as she went down 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
The 21-year-old Japanese was a break up in the final set against Bencic, but was broken when serving for the match at 5-4 as the wind swirled despite the blue skies in the Spanish capital.
“People have been telling me that if I get to the semis I stay at number one so I wanted to do that,” Osaka said.
“I wanted to do that and was thinking about it while I was playing, which wasn’t a good thing. I play my best when I’m calm and today I wasn’t, so that’s the biggest thing I can learn.”
Bencic will face two-times Madrid champion Halep in the last four after the Romanian beat ninth seed Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 7-5.
If Halep wins the tournament she will replace Osaka at the top of the WTA rankings heading into the French Open.
Stephens comfortably saw off Croatian Petra Martic 6-4, 6-3 to set up a semi-final with Bertens after the Dutch seventh seed stunned world number two Petra Kvitova 6-2, 6-3 in Thursday’s late match under the floodlights.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse case
-
Top Wallabies sponsor Qantas backs tough Folau stance
-
Chelsea, Arsenal seal pair of all-English finals in Europe
-
Liverpool to lift replica if they win Premier League
-
Brad Friedel sacked by Revolution after drubbing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.