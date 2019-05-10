Winde ready for hard work in WC, as DA leads with most votes

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde has admitted hard work lies ahead, as the party holds on to the reins in the Cape for a further five years.

The Democratic Alliance has sealed the deal, leading the board with just under 56% of the vote. However, the DA won't get anywhere near the figures it managed in 2014 when the party got just over 59% in the province.

The ANC was in second place with 28.99% while the EFF had 4.04% of the vote in the province.

Results for the Western Cape recorded at 9am on Friday, 10 May 2019. Picture: IEC

But Winde, who is set to take over from Helen Zille, was optimistic on Friday and boasted that the DA had created the most jobs in the Western Cape.

“We’re quite happy to say this province has the best job creation record. We’ve done incredibly well in getting jobs into the economy, but someone without a job, the impact is there. They can’t feel it (job creation).”

The DA recently launched its Jobs Act, which would focus on two key areas critical to economic recovery: foreign investment and SMMES.

The party said the act would, among other things, provide for special tax incentives and property allowances for foreign companies that meet certain socio-economic empowerment goals.

The act also promises to make South Africa more attractive and a safe investment destination, as well as a much easier place to start and run a small business.

