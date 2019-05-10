Western Cape completes vote counting with DA in lead

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
Go

Western Cape completes vote counting with DA in lead

The Democratic Alliance leads with 55.45% of the vote while the African National Congress has 28.64% and the EFF 4.04%.

Two ballot boxes sit in the Pinelands Primary voting station as South Africans cast their votes on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Two ballot boxes sit in the Pinelands Primary voting station as South Africans cast their votes on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Jason Felix 15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has finally completed vote counting.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leads with 55.45% of the vote while the African National Congress (ANC) has 28.64% and the EFF 4.04%.

All 1,579 districts have been captured, over two million valid votes were cast and there were more than 16,500 spoilt votes.

Voter turnout has been confirmed at 66.28%.

Earlier on Friday, IEC Western Cape Electoral Officer Courtney Sampson addressed claims that ballot papers had run out at some voting stations and said some political parties had shown they had no understanding of the electoral process.

Several party representatives at the provincial results centre called for Sampson to resign.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA