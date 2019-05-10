Western Cape completes vote counting with DA in lead

The Democratic Alliance leads with 55.45% of the vote while the African National Congress has 28.64% and the EFF 4.04%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has finally completed vote counting.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leads with 55.45% of the vote while the African National Congress (ANC) has 28.64% and the EFF 4.04%.

All 1,579 districts have been captured, over two million valid votes were cast and there were more than 16,500 spoilt votes.

Voter turnout has been confirmed at 66.28%.

Earlier on Friday, IEC Western Cape Electoral Officer Courtney Sampson addressed claims that ballot papers had run out at some voting stations and said some political parties had shown they had no understanding of the electoral process.

Several party representatives at the provincial results centre called for Sampson to resign.