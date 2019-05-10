Western Cape a sure thing for DA with most votes counted

The DA is leading with 55% of the vote while the African National Congress (ANC) has remained steady on 29%.

CAPE TOWN - With results from less than 10 of 1,579 districts still outstanding in Western Cape, it's clear the DA will retain the province and the ANC will sit in the opposition benches.

Provincial electoral chief Courtney Sampson said the results were not expected to change much from here on.

Samson addressed claims that ballot papers had run out and said some political parties had shown they have no understanding of the electoral process.

Several party representatives at the provincial results centre called for Sampson to resign.

Several provinces are close to declaring their full results - except Gauteng where the ANC and the DA are hoping to gain ground in the next few hours.

The Northern Cape and the North West have declared their full results - with the ANC scoring convincing victories.

On the national front - the number of votes already counted is nearing the 90% mark.