WC set to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'
In this year’s provincial election, early indications are that the ANC will only reach 29%.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s final results are expected to be declared on Friday and the status quo looks set to remain in place, with a DA-led province.
The results centre in Century City is pretty much empty, whereas on Thursday morning, there were party agents milling about.
With the end in sight, the DA has sealed the deal, leading the board with just under 56% of the vote.
And as just under 5% of voting districts still have to be counted, the DA won't get anywhere near the figures it managed in 2014 when the party got just over 59% in the province.
By 6am on Friday morning, the ANC had just under 30% of the vote while the EFF came in third with 4%.
New kid on the block, the Good party, was in fourth place, almost a full percentage point behind the red berets.
According to the IEC, more than 15,600 votes have been spoilt in the Western Cape.
A 66,12% voter turnout has been captured so far.
ANC REACTS
Electoral support for the Cape’s top two parties the DA and ANC has dropped compared to the previous polls.
In the 2016 local government elections, the ANC received 26% of the vote. In this year’s provincial election, early indications are that the party will only reach 29%.
The party’s Faiez Jacobs said they were disappointed.
“The ANC has helped many communities on the Cape Flats who deal with issues of water and high tariffs. We still see people have voted for the DA.”
Jacobs said the ANC would remain focused on being an effective opposition in the province.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
