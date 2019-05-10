WC opposition: Our voter growth shows people are looking for something different

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC opposition: Our voter growth shows people are looking for something different

The DA has retained power with more than 55% of the vote, but it has lost support.

Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Voting ballot boxes fill up as voters exercise their right to vote on 8 May 2019. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front (FF) Plus and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said their growth in the Western Cape proves voters are looking for something other than what bigger parties are offering.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained power with more than 55% of the vote, but it has lost support.

The ANC was also weaker than it was five years ago.

The EFF managed to nearly double its support and is third in the Western Cape.

Regional secretary Melikhaya Xego said the party was happy with the outcome as it had one goal in mind.

"We anticipated that the DA should fall, that was our prayer."

ACDP's provincial chairperson Gaynore Cele said although the party had expected a lot more votes, it was still happy with the 150% growth since 2014.

"We had a plan that we put into place two years ago, and we didn't advertise that plan, we just implemented it on the ground. We just wanted to make ourselves known to the electorate."

Freedom Front Plus' premier candidate Peter Marais said voters were attracted to the party's federalist policies.

"They don't anymore fight only for Afrikaner, but for all minorities (sic)," he said.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA