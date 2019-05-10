WC opposition: Our voter growth shows people are looking for something different
The DA has retained power with more than 55% of the vote, but it has lost support.
CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front (FF) Plus and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said their growth in the Western Cape proves voters are looking for something other than what bigger parties are offering.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained power with more than 55% of the vote, but it has lost support.
The ANC was also weaker than it was five years ago.
The EFF managed to nearly double its support and is third in the Western Cape.
Regional secretary Melikhaya Xego said the party was happy with the outcome as it had one goal in mind.
"We anticipated that the DA should fall, that was our prayer."
ACDP's provincial chairperson Gaynore Cele said although the party had expected a lot more votes, it was still happy with the 150% growth since 2014.
"We had a plan that we put into place two years ago, and we didn't advertise that plan, we just implemented it on the ground. We just wanted to make ourselves known to the electorate."
Freedom Front Plus' premier candidate Peter Marais said voters were attracted to the party's federalist policies.
"They don't anymore fight only for Afrikaner, but for all minorities (sic)," he said.
