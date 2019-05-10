Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller parties
Leaders of the small political parties who intend to contest the legitimacy of this year’s provincial and national elections said they would lodge their legal case against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of the small political parties who intend to contest the legitimacy of this year’s provincial and national elections said they would lodge their legal case against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Friday morning.
The parties, which include the Congress of the People (Cope), Black First Land First (BLF), the Land Party and the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, said that alleged irregularities encountered during voting are meant to suppress their support base.
The IEC has launched an investigation into allegations of voter fraud after revelations emerged that some people could have cast ballots more than once due to the ink marker system not being effective.
If the parties proceed with their intended action against the IEC, they will appear before the Electoral Court which meets only when cases are brought before it.
WATCH: IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLF
The court has the power to review the procedural fairness of the IEC’s decisions.
The parties announced the decision to dispute the credibility of the elections on Thursday, soon after the halfway mark in the vote counting process was passed.
Leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi said the IEC has been deaf to their pleas.
“The parties that are here are not convinced that the trajectory that we’re on, it’s a trajectory that’s going to deliver a free and fair election.
“And we’re saying there are quite a number of issues that have been raised by all of that are here. All these issues have, indeed, been put to the attention of the IEC. For us, it’s a crucial issue.”
On Thursday, the IEC moved to protect the integrity of the election, pleading for patience from the public and political parties while the commission looks into all allegations of irregularities.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC set to remain as ruling party
-
'You can’t take down an elephant like the ANC in one move' - EFF
-
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for
-
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continues
-
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victory
-
Over 65% of voter turnout recorded so far
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.