UDM: We are just as surprised with poor EC results

With 98.5% of districts counted the UDM appeared to be the biggest loser with only 2.6% of the vote in its home province.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) was surprised by its poor results showing in the Eastern Cape.

With 99.92% of districts counted the UDM appeared to be the biggest loser with only 2.6% of the vote in its home province.

WATCH: Smaller parties publicly contest the 2019 elections

The party got just over 6% in 2014.

Deputy president Thandi Nontenja said the loss of support might be because of the controversy around Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani.

“We cannot say what went wrong, we are as surprised as any other person. These are not the results that we were expecting; we don’t have an idea with what went wrong because based on our campaigns and reception on the ground, we expected to perform very well,” she said.