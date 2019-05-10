Teko Modise announces retirement from football
Modise is one of the most accomplished players in South African football and has represented clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.
JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise has announced that he will call time on his playing career after the final game of the season this weekend.
Modise is one of the most accomplished players in South African football and has represented clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United.
The midfielder has won every trophy on offer in the local game, winning the league twice during his 6-year stint at Mamelodi Sundowns.
His time at Masandawana brought the most success in his club career, winning the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.
During his time at Pirates, Modise won the inaugural PSL Footballer of the Year award in the 2007-08 season as well as the MTN 8 and Telkom Charity Cup.
Modise made his debut for Bafana Bafana on 26 May 2007 against Malawi in the Cosafa Cup.
He scored his first international goals against Mauritius during that tournament, which South Africa ultimately went on to win.
The 36-year-old would go on to make 66 appearances for the national side, scoring 10 goals in 5 years at the heart of South Africa's midfield.
City, who play their final game of the season against Black Leopards on Saturday, made the announcement on their Twitter page on Friday.
Thank You Teko.#NewChapterBegins— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 10, 2019
💙 pic.twitter.com/4NBLFCeqnx
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse case
-
Chelsea, Arsenal seal pair of all-English finals in Europe
-
Smith hits 91 not out as Australia beat New Zealand
-
Ferrari need to recover their testing pace, says Vettel
-
World number one Osaka exits Madrid Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.