Teko Modise announces retirement from football

Modise is one of the most accomplished players in South African football and has represented clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City midfielder Teko Modise has announced that he will call time on his playing career after the final game of the season this weekend.

Modise is one of the most accomplished players in South African football and has represented clubs such as Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United.

The midfielder has won every trophy on offer in the local game, winning the league twice during his 6-year stint at Mamelodi Sundowns.

His time at Masandawana brought the most success in his club career, winning the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup.

During his time at Pirates, Modise won the inaugural PSL Footballer of the Year award in the 2007-08 season as well as the MTN 8 and Telkom Charity Cup.

Modise made his debut for Bafana Bafana on 26 May 2007 against Malawi in the Cosafa Cup.

He scored his first international goals against Mauritius during that tournament, which South Africa ultimately went on to win.

The 36-year-old would go on to make 66 appearances for the national side, scoring 10 goals in 5 years at the heart of South Africa's midfield.

City, who play their final game of the season against Black Leopards on Saturday, made the announcement on their Twitter page on Friday.