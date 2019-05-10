Sterling preparing for 'biggest game of my life'
Manchester City head to their final game of the season at Brighton on Sunday a point clear of Liverpool, who host Wolves, at the top of the Premier League.
LONDON - Raheem Sterling says he is preparing for the biggest game of his life after receiving the Football Writers' Association player of the year award.
A stunning season with Manchester City and England has been backed up by impressive work off the pitch in the fight against racism.
Sterling's form has earned him the Professional Footballers' Association young player of the year award and the writers' trophy, which he collected in London on Thursday.
Manchester City head to their final game of the season at Brighton on Sunday a point clear of Liverpool, who host Wolves, at the top of the Premier League.
In his acceptance speech at the FWA dinner he said: "Right now, being here and getting voted the writers' player of the year is amazing and on Sunday I have the biggest game of my life to go and win. It's very special."
He added: "My mum is the biggest inspiration on my life, whenever something is going wrong I always think of my mum. She is always fighting, I have seen her fighting through the hardest things. If I see what she is capable of, that's where I get my fight from."
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wrote to congratulate Sterling in the evening's programme and praised him for his stance against racism.
He wrote: "He has faced so much adversity and instead of hiding from it, he has taken control and become a role model for young people everywhere."
Nikita Parris thanked Manchester City for their support after winning the FWA women's footballer of the year award.
The England forward said: "It's massively improved me as a player, I wouldn't be here without the support of Manchester City.
"The support they give the women and men is unbelievable. We continue to push on to win trophies, it's great Raheem and I are here but we keep wanting to win awards with the team."
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse case
-
Cloud hangs over exciting PSL finale
-
Teko Modise announces retirement from football
-
Chelsea, Arsenal seal pair of all-English finals in Europe
-
Smith hits 91 not out as Australia beat New Zealand
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.