South Africans still want me as their president, says Motsoeneng

PRETORIA – African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng said the people of South Africa still wanted him to be the president of the country as the results of the 2019 elections were still coming in.

By 9 pm on Friday evening, two days after South Africans cast their ballots, ACM had a total of 4,560 votes nationally.

He said his task now was to rebuild the movement because all it had was machinery to run for elections.

“The only issue I must accept is that four months was too short to run around and mobilise people. The reason why I’m confident is because those people I have never reached them, but they were able to vote for ACM.”

Motsoeneng emphasised that his party was cheated during the elections.

He said the ACM had 5,000 agents at IEC centres across the country and they voted for ACM, but somehow their votes were not reflected on the IEC results board.

“This is what we did, including my family, they went and voted [for ACM] in groups of about 10. But when they look at the results now, it is zero. It is a robbery.”

He said another issue was that his party logo was easily confused with that of another party on the ballot paper.

“We’re four months old as a party and you the media could not even cover us so that people can know what we stood for. So, it’s true that people took our votes somewhere.”

He commended his party's overall performance and said it was impressive for a party that was new in the political sphere.