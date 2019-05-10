Smaller parties weigh options as vote counting draws to a close

The IEC is expected to finalise election results during the course of Friday.

CAPE TOWN - As outstanding national results continue to trickle in, South Africans are getting a clearer picture of what the next five years will look like politically.

National results for the 2019 general election recorded at 10am on Friday, 10 May 2019. Picture: IEC.

But in many provinces, the count is complete, one of them is the Western Cape, where the Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained control.

After two very long days and with the bulk of the votes counted, most party members opted to sleep in on Friday morning, leaving the centre eerily deserted, with just a few bleary-eyed journalists wandering around. However, more party members arrived by mid-morning.

While the deal is done for the big players, the DA retaining the province comfortably and the ANC staying on as the official opposition, smaller parties are weighing their options very carefully.

A map the number of votes cast for some parties by region or province. Picture: IEC.

Among those is the Land Party that called the results into question following allegations of double voting.

The Land Party has garnered just over 5,000 votes in the Western Cape. It's nowhere near enough for a seat in the legislature or National Assembly.

But the party’s national spokesperson Buntu Gwija said the challenge was about more than just votes on the board.

The Western Cape’s chief electoral officer Courtney Sampson agreed the allegations should be thoroughly investigated, but overall, he was happy with the outcome.

