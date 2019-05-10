Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blame
The EFF’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu said parties that have not performed well only have themselves to blame.
JOHANNESBURG - As some political parties prepare to approach the Electoral Court, the Economic Freedom Fighters, which has shown considerable growth, seems unfazed by the latest developments.
“They did not campaign. You must ask them how many party agents and volunteers they had. They think by having a press conference, they’ll get it. It’s not how the electorate works. You must go out and speak to the people.”
Several smaller parties say they plan to launch legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following what they say were a number of irregularities during Wednesday's national elections.
The parties, which include the African Transformation Movement, Black First Land First, the Land Party, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party and the National Freedom Party, say they were sidelined throughout the electioneering process - and will now take action against the IEC.
Earlier on Thursday, the commission said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with angry party leaders on Thursday morning.
