SANParks investigates after animals electrocuted at Kruger Park

Officials have launched an investigation to determine what caused a power line to collapse which resulted in the death of an elephant, a giraffe and a vulture.

CAPE TOWN - An elephant, a giraffe and a vulture have been electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed in the Kruger National Park.

SANParks said the incident was reported on Wednesday morning.

The power had to be switched off to allow rangers to remove the elephant’s tusks for safekeeping.

