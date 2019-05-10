View all in Latest
Rasool: The ANC has accepted that the DA will govern WC

All indications are that the ANC will remain the official opposition in the Western Cape for another five years.

ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool and other members of the party monitor results at the IEC Results Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
ANC Western Cape election head Ebrahim Rasool and other members of the party monitor results at the IEC Results Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has resigned itself to the fact that it will remain in the opposition benches of the provincial parliament.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will retain control of the province. It’s sitting with 55% of the provincial vote.

All indications are that the ANC will remain the official opposition in the province for another five years.

The last ANC premier was Ebrahim Rasool, who drove the ANC’s 2019 election campaign in the province.

While he refused to concede before the official announcement, Rasool said the results were clear.

“I think the ANC has accepted that it must the be opposition in the Western Cape. The ANC has accepted that the DA will govern.”

He said the ANC would focus on being an effective opposition party.

“We need to hold the DA accountable over the next five years. That’s our role. We must be a good opposition. We can’t oppose as we did in the last year, where we were not a good opposition.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

