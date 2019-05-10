Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economist

-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election resultsPolitics
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tendersBusiness
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'Politics
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesPolitics
-
Cop facing fraud charges after using fake licence to buy hunting rifleLocal
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election resultsPolitics
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tendersBusiness
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'Politics
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesPolitics
-
Cop facing fraud charges after using fake licence to buy hunting rifleLocal
Popular Topics
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blamePolitics
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'Politics
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesPolitics
-
Delay in poll results a possibility as IEC probes voter fraud claimsPolitics
-
ANC set to remain as ruling partyPolitics
-
EFF’s presence felt in North west as vote counting continuesElections
-
Despite lead in WC, DA falls short of its decisive 2014 victoryPolitics
-
Over 65% of voter turnout recorded so farElections
-
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out forElections
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blamePolitics
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election resultsPolitics
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'Politics
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesPolitics
-
Delay in poll results a possibility as IEC probes voter fraud claimsPolitics
-
ANC set to remain as ruling partyPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
-
Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiryBusiness
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expertBusiness
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue risesBusiness
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fallBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contractBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Cardi B compares lipo recovery to giving birthLifestyle
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musicianLifestyle
-
Global obesity rising faster in rural areas than cities, study findsLifestyle
-
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfatherLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 May 2019Lifestyle
-
Common alleges he was victim of childhood sexual assaultLifestyle
-
Top Wallabies sponsor Qantas backs tough Folau stanceSport
-
Brad Friedel sacked by Revolution after drubbingSport
-
Fleck survives meeting to determine fate as Stormers coachSport
-
Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against ChelseaSport
-
Folau could play in billionaire's Asian venture: reportSport
-
Manchester City on brink of title as epic race reaches climaxSport
Popular Topics
-
IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLFElections
-
The ANC will win, we worked hard - Dlamini-Zuma
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DAPolitics
-
Suspect votes in KZN will count - IECPolitics
-
Inside the KwaZulu-Natal results operation centrePolitics
-
Star power: President Ramaphosa urges AKA, DJ Zinhle & DJ Tira to 'vote right'Politics
-
'I feel the absence of my wife': Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote aloneLocal
-
Ramaphosa votes in Soweto, residents speak out on hopes, fearsPolitics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economist
The rand has been hovering at the R14.30 to the US dollar over the past two days.
CAPE TOWN - The local currency remains stable as the country’s votes are tallied and finalised.
The rand has been hovering at the R14.30 to the US dollar over the past two days.
Economist Isaac Mashego said that no major fluctuations were recorded for the rand.
“There has not been a response to elections or the results so far. What will definitely move the market is the announcement of the Cabinet.”
Financial expert Dawie Roodt agreed. “The results so far are probably the best. The financial market doesn’t like sudden changes. There were some changes and that’s good. But there were no major changes or disruptions that can be expected.”
Timeline
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blame21 minutes ago
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results25 minutes ago
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'one hour ago
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesone hour ago
More in Business
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tenders32 minutes ago
-
Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiry11 hours ago
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expert13 hours ago
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue rises20 hours ago
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fall21 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contract21 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.