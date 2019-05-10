Questions remain after body found in car boot in Ocean View

The man’s body was found in the boot of a car parked in Slangkop Road earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a man in Ocean View.

Details around Wednesday night’s attack remain sketchy.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives would follow all leads in the investigation.

It’s alleged the deceased, believed to be from Scarborough, stopped to give hitchhikers a lift. They then allegedly robbed and shot him. They later put his body in the boot of the car.

The car was then apparently set alight before the two assailants fled.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)