Questions remain after body found in car boot in Ocean View

-
Maimane: No need for election rerunPolitics
-
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls alongPolitics
-
ANC leads race for Northern Cape by large marginPolitics
-
Questions remain after body found in car boot in Ocean ViewLocal
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third provincePolitics
-
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZNPolitics
-
Maimane: No need for election rerunPolitics
-
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls alongPolitics
-
ANC leads race for Northern Cape by large marginPolitics
-
Questions remain after body found in car boot in Ocean ViewLocal
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third provincePolitics
-
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZNPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Maimane: No need for election rerunPolitics
-
ANC leads race for Northern Cape by large marginPolitics
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third provincePolitics
-
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZNPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blamePolitics
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'Politics
-
Voting irregularities meant to suppress support base, claim some smaller partiesPolitics
-
Delay in poll results a possibility as IEC probes voter fraud claimsPolitics
-
Maimane: No need for election rerunPolitics
-
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls alongPolitics
-
ANC leads race for Northern Cape by large marginPolitics
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third provincePolitics
-
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZNPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
Popular Topics
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
-
Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiryBusiness
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expertBusiness
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue risesBusiness
-
Rand firmer after elections, stocks fallBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet manager Peter Volmink testifies on dodgy Neotel contractBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Cardi B compares lipo recovery to giving birthLifestyle
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musicianLifestyle
-
Global obesity rising faster in rural areas than cities, study findsLifestyle
-
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfatherLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 8 May 2019Lifestyle
-
Common alleges he was victim of childhood sexual assaultLifestyle
-
Chelsea, Arsenal seal pair of all-English finals in EuropeSport
-
Top Wallabies sponsor Qantas backs tough Folau stanceSport
-
Brad Friedel sacked by Revolution after drubbingSport
-
Fleck survives meeting to determine fate as Stormers coachSport
-
Kovac backs Frankfurt to pull off Euro 'miracle' against ChelseaSport
-
Folau could play in billionaire's Asian venture: reportSport
Popular Topics
-
IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLFElections
-
The ANC will win, we worked hard - Dlamini-Zuma
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DAPolitics
-
Suspect votes in KZN will count - IECPolitics
-
Inside the KwaZulu-Natal results operation centrePolitics
-
Star power: President Ramaphosa urges AKA, DJ Zinhle & DJ Tira to 'vote right'Politics
-
'I feel the absence of my wife': Mangosuthu Buthelezi casts his vote aloneLocal
-
Ramaphosa votes in Soweto, residents speak out on hopes, fearsPolitics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
Questions remain after body found in car boot in Ocean View
The man’s body was found in the boot of a car parked in Slangkop Road earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN - Police have yet to make a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a man in Ocean View.
The man’s body was found in the boot of a car parked in Slangkop Road earlier this week.
Details around Wednesday night’s attack remain sketchy.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said detectives would follow all leads in the investigation.
It’s alleged the deceased, believed to be from Scarborough, stopped to give hitchhikers a lift. They then allegedly robbed and shot him. They later put his body in the boot of the car.
The car was then apparently set alight before the two assailants fled.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
Cop facing fraud charges after using fake licence to buy hunting rifle2 hours ago
-
Man hands himself over to cops over Stellenbosch hit-and-run incident22 hours ago
-
Bellville man arrested for being in possession of abalone worth R2mone day ago
-
EC police hunt 'dangerous' Middeldrift Correctional Centre escapeesone day ago
Popular in Local
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'2 hours ago
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election resultsone hour ago
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third provinceone hour ago
-
ANC set to remain as governing party3 hours ago
-
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for11 hours ago
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blameone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.