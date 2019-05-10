PSL relegation battle heats up in final weekend

The battle for survival in the Absa Premiership is as intense as the battle to be crowned champions and it all culminates on the final Saturday of the league season.

A total of five clubs are at risk of dropping out of the premier division and being forced to ply their trade in the National First Division next season with just two points separating bottom-placed Maritzburg United and Baroka, who are 12th on the log.

The men from Pietermaritzburg will have to battle for their survival away from home against Baroka and get all three points to secure their place in the top flight for yet another season.

Fourteenth-placed Free State Stars have a tough battle against a hungry Mamelodi Sundowns side in Bethlehem and if they can come out of that encounter unscathed and other results go their way, they may also survive the chop.

It is even tougher for 13th-placed Chippa United who have to fend off Kaizer Chiefs in their final match while 15th-placed Black Leopards face Cape Town City who will be keen to give midfield maestro Teko Modise a good farewell in his swansong match at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Nothing less than three points will do for these five clubs as they battle to keep their place in the Absa Premiership.