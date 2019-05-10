Over 12 million votes tallied and captured by IEC across SA

More than 17,000 voting districts have captured their results, however, more than 5,000 still need to do so.

PRETORIA – More than 12 million votes have been tallied and captured across the country, setting up the African National Congress (ANC) to once against to secure the most seats in Parliament.

But it has lost ground to opposition parties, notably the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) whose share of support has entered the double digits.

As it stands, the governing party is at 57%, which is an expected decline in support.

The official opposition in Parliament, the Democratic Alliance (DA), which was hoping to grow support, is not meeting its own expectations.

The blue party is at 21%, a percentage point below its 2014 position.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, on the other hand, is looking up - one out of every 10 voters made their mark next to the red berets.

One of the biggest surprises of these election has been the growth of the Freedom Front Plus.

The party has almost doubled its support base by securing about 300,000 votes.