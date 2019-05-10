Nelson Mandela Foundation: Overall integrity of elections was secure
The foundation, which had been acting as an observer, had 40 people on the ground overseeing the process.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Foundation said the overall integrity of the 2019 elections was secure, however, more needed to be done to make the systems more robust using technology.
Among the complaints were insufficient ballot papers and scanners and a lack of access for disabled voters.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said: “There is no doubt that we might want to put up more technology to beef up security. We will be making more recommendations to this regard to the IEC directly.”
The Independent Electoral Commission announced that only 65% of South Africans took part in the voting process.
Hatang said this is worrisome: “Those long queues of 1994 should be something we yearn to bring back. There are many reasons that people didn’t come through, but those long queues tell us that people believe democracy is not captured.”
WATCH: Smaller parties object to voting processes
