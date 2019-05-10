Msimanga: How we dealt with De Lille had a negative impact on campaign

The DA said one of the factors that may have led to voters not voting DA was its handling of its dispute with former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

AUCKLAND PARK - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng said the way the party dealt with the former mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille had had a negative impact on in its campaign.

It said that was one of the factors that may have led to voters not voting DA.

Former mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga, who was vying for the position of premier of Gauteng, said his party could have done better.

“How we handled the De Lille issue, that had its own negative impact on our campaign.”

But he believed that he still had a chance of stealing victory from the ruling party.

The results of Gauteng’s three big metros are still coming in, with the African National Congress securing an uncomfortable lead.

Over 80% of the province's votes have been finalised and it remains to be seen whether Msimanga's seemingly far-fetched dream of becoming Gauteng premier could come true.