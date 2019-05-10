Moz officials face power outages, Islamists, wildlife to register voters

-
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so farPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularitiesPolitics
-
Debate rages in Egypt as Christian women told to cover upWorld
-
Maimane: DA will come back stronger in next electionsPolitics
-
ANC retains NC but with reduced majorityPolitics
-
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so farPolitics
-
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maimane: DA will come back stronger in next electionsPolitics
-
ANC retains NC but with reduced majorityPolitics
-
De Lille grateful for all Good support after bitter divorce from DAPolitics
-
IEC: 65.5% voter turnout for 2019 electionsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maimane: DA will come back stronger in next electionsPolitics
-
ANC retains NC but with reduced majorityPolitics
-
De Lille grateful for all Good support after bitter divorce from DAPolitics
-
FF+ accuses DA of using scare tactics in Western CapePolitics
-
IEC: 65.5% voter turnout for 2019 electionsPolitics
-
IEC passes 90% election results capture markPolitics
-
WATCH: WC IEC briefs media on vote counting progressPolitics
-
ANC, DA remain top 2 parties in Gauteng so farPolitics
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: What will happen to Maimane? Live with the DA's TrollipPolitics
-
More than 30 parties walk out of IEC meeting over voting irregularitiesPolitics
-
Maimane: DA will come back stronger in next electionsPolitics
-
ANC retains NC but with reduced majorityPolitics
-
De Lille grateful for all Good support after bitter divorce from DAPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No election in the world is perfectOpinion
-
JJ CORNISH: Claims of electoral cheating make me laughOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Rand steady as ANC takes lead in electionsBusiness
-
Zondo commission hears how emergency procedures used for big tendersBusiness
-
Rand stable for now, but could be affected by new Cabinet - economistBusiness
-
Transnet confined tenders without valid grounds, Peter Volmink tells inquiryBusiness
-
NC pork industry recovered well after African swine fever: expertBusiness
-
MTN first-quarter service revenue risesBusiness
-
British royals William, Kate, Harry and Meghan launch mental health text serviceLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke jokes she has ‘bad posture’ from avoiding being noticed in publicLifestyle
-
Cardi B compares lipo recovery to giving birthLifestyle
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
BBC radio presenter sacked for racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
Sheeran doubles fortune but Lloyd Webber is richest UK musicianLifestyle
-
Global obesity rising faster in rural areas than cities, study findsLifestyle
-
George Clooney doesn't want to be royal baby's godfatherLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke avoided mirrors after brain aneurysmsLifestyle
-
Cloud hangs over exciting PSL finaleSport
-
Sterling preparing for 'biggest game of my life'Sport
-
JoBerg2C bringing hope to Soweto Mountain Bike ClubSport
-
Smith hits 91 not out as Australia beat New ZealandSport
-
Ferrari need to recover their testing pace, says VettelSport
-
Teko Modise announces retirement from footballSport
Popular Topics
-
IFP confirms member shot dead at KZN polling stationPolitics
-
BBC broadcaster axed over racist royal baby tweetLifestyle
-
IEC does not have proper systems to run elections - BLFElections
-
The ANC will win, we worked hard - Dlamini-Zuma
-
From IEC results centre: We talk voter fraud allegations & look at the numbersPolitics
-
Aunty Pat says she's just fine after the DAPolitics
-
Suspect votes in KZN will count - IECPolitics
-
Inside the KwaZulu-Natal results operation centrePolitics
-
Star power: President Ramaphosa urges AKA, DJ Zinhle & DJ Tira to 'vote right'Politics
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
Moz officials face power outages, Islamists, wildlife to register voters
Electoral workers in Mozambique battle epic challenges registering voters for elections in five months’ time.
PRETORIA – As South Africans collate the results of their general election last Wednesday, officials in their eastern neighbour battle epic challenges registering voters for elections in five months’ time.
Electoral workers face the toughest job in the north of Mozambique.
Having to rebuild their infrastructure wrecked by Cyclone Kenneth, officials without solar panels must cycle seven kilometres every evening to charge their computer batteries at the nearest electrical point in Nhamupo.
They are accompanied by police who will hopefully protect them from Islamist insurgents who have killed more than 200 villagers in recent weeks.
The mobile brigade has so far given Nhamangugere a miss because they fear the lions and hyenas that often come into the village from the Gorongoza Park 10km away.
Timeline
-
Cholera vaccinations administered in cyclone-battered Mozambique4 days ago
-
Cholera outbreak declared in cyclone-hit northern Mozambiquea week ago
-
Security experts assess situation in Mozambique during Lindiwe Sisulu visit8 days ago
-
'The food is going': Thousands stranded in cyclone-hit Mozambique8 days ago
Popular in Africa
-
Mugabe's tractors, trucks to be auctioned to pay off debts17 hours ago
-
Tanzania opposition activist found beaten, dumped in villageone hour ago
-
Picture perfect - Congo ranger’s gorilla selfie goes viral14 days ago
-
Zim: Anger mounts over ruling declaring Chamisa's election as MDC leader illegal20 hours ago
-
After ousting Bashir, Sudan's activists struggle to loosen military's grip3 hours ago
-
Rebels, soldiers killed in east DR Congo clashesone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.