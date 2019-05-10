Moz officials face power outages, Islamists, wildlife to register voters

Electoral workers in Mozambique battle epic challenges registering voters for elections in five months’ time.

PRETORIA – As South Africans collate the results of their general election last Wednesday, officials in their eastern neighbour battle epic challenges registering voters for elections in five months’ time.

Electoral workers face the toughest job in the north of Mozambique.

Having to rebuild their infrastructure wrecked by Cyclone Kenneth, officials without solar panels must cycle seven kilometres every evening to charge their computer batteries at the nearest electrical point in Nhamupo.

They are accompanied by police who will hopefully protect them from Islamist insurgents who have killed more than 200 villagers in recent weeks.

The mobile brigade has so far given Nhamangugere a miss because they fear the lions and hyenas that often come into the village from the Gorongoza Park 10km away.