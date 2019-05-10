Maimane: No need for election rerun
The IEC said that an audit would be conducted once vote counting has been completed but it has repeatedly defended the integrity of the polls.
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane doesn't see the need for an election rerun.
Despite the many objections and complaints, the party wants an intensive audit of the outcome.
The IEC said that an audit would be conducted once vote counting has been completed but it has repeatedly defended the integrity of the polls.
The integrity of the election has been questioned following allegations of multiple voting.
Several smaller parties said they planned to launch legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following what they say were a number of irregularities during Wednesday's national elections.
The parties, which include the African Transformation Movement, Black First Land First, the Land Party, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party and the National Freedom Party, say they were sidelined throughout the electioneering process - and will now take action against the IEC.
Earlier on Thursday, the commission said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with angry party leaders on Thursday morning.
Popular in Politics
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results
-
ANC set to remain as governing party
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
-
FF+ proves to be the party to watch out for
-
Shivambu: Parties that haven't performed well only have themselves to blame
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.