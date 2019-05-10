Maimane: No need for election rerun

The IEC said that an audit would be conducted once vote counting has been completed but it has repeatedly defended the integrity of the polls.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane doesn't see the need for an election rerun.

Despite the many objections and complaints, the party wants an intensive audit of the outcome.

The integrity of the election has been questioned following allegations of multiple voting.

Several smaller parties said they planned to launch legal action against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) following what they say were a number of irregularities during Wednesday's national elections.

The parties, which include the African Transformation Movement, Black First Land First, the Land Party, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party and the National Freedom Party, say they were sidelined throughout the electioneering process - and will now take action against the IEC.

Earlier on Thursday, the commission said it would conduct a small-scale audit to determine the extent of alleged irregularities in Wednesday’s poll after meeting with angry party leaders on Thursday morning.