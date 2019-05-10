Maimane: DA will come back stronger in next elections

Speaking to the media at the IEC’s national results centre in Tshwane, Maimane said the DA was the only alternative party in South Africa ‘holding the centre together’.

PRETORIA - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Friday listed some of the official opposition party’s successes over the years under his leadership after losing some electoral support to smaller parties in the general elections.

Speaking to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s national results centre in Tshwane, Maimane said the DA would come back stronger in the next general elections, saying he was willing to continue to lead the party.

He said the DA was the only alternative party in South Africa “holding the centre together”.

“Since I was elected leader of the DA, it’s been a mission to build one SA for all, it was always a mission to grow into communities we’ve never grown before and hold the centre of politics where black people, white people, Indian people and coloured people can work together to realise the dreams of a prosperous nation,” Maimane said.

He said the DA had demonstrated to the country that it was a diverse party.

“So, along with that, I’m proud that we have maintained that mandate. We’ve gone out to build in a universe where so many in the world would hang on to racial, nationalism and a form of populism. We’ve stayed the course, it’s a historic mission this party has always been engaged with and it’s one I’m proud to continue and will continue,” he said.

Maimane says come the next elections, the DA will come.back stronger. #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/5HoczmIXpe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

“The thing that I celebrate about these election results is the fact that we have demonstrated that we are a diverse base that it doesn’t matter where we come from.

"I just got the latest projections that say in fact, even in a place like Soweto where the DA was accustomed to only getting 5% of votes there, is getting 13%. To me it tells me that we can grow in Soweto as we can in Sandton, that is a powerful mission,” Maimane added.

Mmusi Maimane gives his first address at the IEC today since speculation about his losing his DA leadership after preliminary #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/SEZgVK8q0T — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

Earlier, DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe admitted that it was inevitable for some of its supporters to leave the party for the Freedom Front Plus after it repositioned itself to not only appeal to minority voters.

The FF Plus doubled its support base this election - currently in fifth place - with 2.42% of the vote.

The DA said it wanted to appeal to all South Africans and not only conservative voters.

“It’s part of the repositioning of the party and we will have to learn the lessons from this election. We need to engage in certain introspection, we need to see where we lost votes and we need to apply those lessons to the next election campaign, Selfe said

Additional reporting Mia Lindeque.