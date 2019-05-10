View all in Latest
Magashule: Ramaphosa cannot take credit for ANC winning elections

This is despite ANC leaders saying Ramaphosa played a big role in the party retaining majority.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the IEC Results Operations Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
6 minutes ago

PRETORIA - ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot take credit for the party's majority win in this year's elections.

This is despite ANC leaders, including elections head Fikile Mbalula, saying Ramaphosa had played a big role in the party retaining majority.

With over 90% of the votes counted, the ANC is sitting at 57.29%.

But Ace Magashule contradicted Mbalula.

Eyewitness News asked him if he thought Ramaphosa's popularity played a role in the ANC victory.

“Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa is not the candidate premier. It’s about the ANC, not the individual.”

He said the ANC was not about individuals.

“The people who made us win the elections are volunteers, communities and people who love the ANC. The ANC has never been about an individual.”

Timeline

