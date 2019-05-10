Long week, lack of sleep worth it, say IEC volunteers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
Go

Long week, lack of sleep worth it, say IEC volunteers

Several IEC officials have told EWN the lack of sleep has been worth it because they got to be part of a historic event.

An IEC electoral officer begins to count the ballot papers at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
An IEC electoral officer begins to count the ballot papers at the Addington Primary School after voting ended at the sixth national general elections in Durban, on 8 May 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – For IEC staffers, this week meant pulling shifts of up to 19 hours a day and being away from their families.

It’s been a long week for IEC workers, as they’ve pushed to get results tallied while seeing to other logistics, like volunteer payments.

IEC volunteer Kirshni Kulsen said everyone was giving it their all.

“There are times where you feel like you really need a nap and you take a five-minute nap on the floor. You get back up and continue doing your work.”

Another volunteer added: “The reason they are working so hard is because everyone wants the results.”

Several IEC officials have told EWN the lack of sleep has been worth it because they got to be part of a historic event.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA