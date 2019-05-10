Long week, lack of sleep worth it, say IEC volunteers
Several IEC officials have told EWN the lack of sleep has been worth it because they got to be part of a historic event.
CAPE TOWN – For IEC staffers, this week meant pulling shifts of up to 19 hours a day and being away from their families.
It’s been a long week for IEC workers, as they’ve pushed to get results tallied while seeing to other logistics, like volunteer payments.
IEC volunteer Kirshni Kulsen said everyone was giving it their all.
“There are times where you feel like you really need a nap and you take a five-minute nap on the floor. You get back up and continue doing your work.”
EWN Reporter @MoniqueMortlock spoke to IEC Volunteer Kirshni Kulsen about why she decided to volunteer and the long hours she's had to work over the past week CA pic.twitter.com/mAmp8w7EEQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
Another volunteer added: “The reason they are working so hard is because everyone wants the results.”
#ElectionResults Fatigue may be clearly setting in, but the IEC centre is still abuzz with party officials and media tracking results. LM pic.twitter.com/5CnWwPlvK4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2019
