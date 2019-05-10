Kenya drops two female sprinters over testosterone levels
The decision to leave Kenya's 100m and 200m champion Maximilla Imali and 400m runner Evangeline Makena off the team comes after South Africa's Caster Semenya lost a court challenge against plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
NAIROBI - Two Kenyan sprinters have been dropped from the team for the IAAF World Relays championship in Japan this week, after blood tests showed high levels of testosterone, Athletics Kenya said on Friday.
The decision to leave Kenya's 100m and 200m champion Maximilla Imali and 400m runner Evangeline Makena off the team comes after South Africa's Caster Semenya lost a court challenge against plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
The decision last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means that female athletes with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as women in certain events.
"We could not risk travelling with the two athletes after the recent IAAF ruling on the restriction of testosterone levels on female runners took effect on May 8," Athletics Kenya (AK) director of competitions Paul Mutwii told AFP.
It is not the first time that 23-year-old Imali, who also holds the Kenyan 400m record, has undergone a blood test to determine her testosterone levels.
In 2015 she was withdrawn from the world championships in Beijing after her blood test revealed her hyperandrogenism.
"We were summoned for the blood tests at the team hotel last Friday and when the report came out on Monday, Athletics Kenya officials inform us about the result outcome," Imali told AFP, adding it was not the first time that she learnt about her medical issue.
"This is a scheme to demoralise us. I am not ready to quit athletics, nor to take a suppressant treatment. I am so happy the way God made me to be."
The new rule applies to distances from 400m to a mile, and includes the heptathlon, which concludes with an 800m race.
Aside from Imali and Makena, Kenya's 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera Wambui also took the blood tests, which showed high levels of testosterone, according to Imali.
The 23-year-old Wambui competed in the Doha Diamond League 800m, finishing sixth behind Semenya. It was the last race for both runners before the IAAF rules came into force.
Popular in Sport
-
Cloud hangs over exciting PSL finale
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse case
-
Teko Modise announces retirement from football
-
Neymar banned for three matches for lashing out at fan
-
Kenya drops two female sprinters over testosterone levels
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.