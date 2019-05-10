In the House: Here’s how parliamentary seats are allocated to political parties

The National Assembly has 400 seats, which are divided between parties according the proportion of the votes they get.

CAPE TOWN - Parties were already deep into the process of crunching numbers on Friday afternoon to see how many seats they were likely to get in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

How that works depends on the total number of valid votes cast - the basis for the formula for calculating how many seats parties that garner enough support will get.

Translating votes into seats is complicated, so here’s a run down on how it is supposed to work for the National Assembly:

The National Assembly has 400 seats, which are divided between parties according to the proportion of the votes they get in an election.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) calculates seats based on a quota. This is the minimum number of votes a party will need for a seat. It arrives at the quota by dividing the number of valid votes cast by the number of seats (400), with an extra seat added.

That additional seat remains open for the party that has the highest number of votes left over – the “remainder” – once its total number of votes are divided by the quota.

In the 2014 elections, when more than 18 million votes were cast, parties needed a minimum of more than 45,000 votes for a National Assembly seat.

What the quota will be depends on the number of valid votes cast this time around.

WATCH: Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 elections