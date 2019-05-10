In the House: Here’s how parliamentary seats are allocated to political parties
The National Assembly has 400 seats, which are divided between parties according the proportion of the votes they get.
CAPE TOWN - Parties were already deep into the process of crunching numbers on Friday afternoon to see how many seats they were likely to get in Parliament and provincial legislatures.
How that works depends on the total number of valid votes cast - the basis for the formula for calculating how many seats parties that garner enough support will get.
Translating votes into seats is complicated, so here’s a run down on how it is supposed to work for the National Assembly:
The National Assembly has 400 seats, which are divided between parties according to the proportion of the votes they get in an election.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) calculates seats based on a quota. This is the minimum number of votes a party will need for a seat. It arrives at the quota by dividing the number of valid votes cast by the number of seats (400), with an extra seat added.
That additional seat remains open for the party that has the highest number of votes left over – the “remainder” – once its total number of votes are divided by the quota.
In the 2014 elections, when more than 18 million votes were cast, parties needed a minimum of more than 45,000 votes for a National Assembly seat.
What the quota will be depends on the number of valid votes cast this time around.
WATCH: Smaller parties question integrity of 2019 elections
More in Politics
-
African observer groups declare elections free, fair & transparent
-
'Don’t be allergic about Ramaphosa' - Mbalula to Magashule
-
Argument between IFP, NFP, ANC party agents led to election day killing - IEC
-
Magashule: Ramaphosa cannot take credit for ANC winning elections
-
DA divisions over Maimane’s future resurface
-
Western Cape a sure thing for DA with most votes counted
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.