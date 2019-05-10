View all in Latest
IFP and DA battling to be official opposition in KZN

The African National Congress (ANC) remains firmly in the lead in KwaZulu-Natal with 52% as more than 61% of voting stations have been tallied.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi campaigning ahead of elections. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi campaigning ahead of elections. Picture: @IFPinParliament/Twitter
one hour ago

DURBAN – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are battling to be the official opposition in KwaZulu-Natal while the African National Congress (ANC) remains firmly in the lead.

But the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) still thinks it stands a chance boosted by the student vote in the eThekwini voting district.

The ANC now has over one million votes with 52% as more than 61% of voting stations have been tallied.

The IFP has slightly gone down the leader board from 20% on Thursday to just under 18% early on Friday morning.

The DA meanwhile has gained ground from 12% to over 15% and the EFF is now at 8.9%.

The party’s provincial chairperson Vusi Khoza said that eThekwini would bolster its numbers.

“We still expect the metro eThekwini to come through, where we believe we have most votes and regions where tertiary institutions are and that’s where most of our voters are.”

In 2014, parties needed more than 30,000 votes to get a seat in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature but so far only four parties have those votes.

