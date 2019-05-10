IEC pleased with work done in WC, despite criticism

The IEC is expected to announce the election results for the Western Cape by midday. Currently, 94,68% of the results in the province have been captured.

CAPE TOWN - Despite fierce criticism, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Western Cape said on Friday it was satisfied with the election process in the province.

The IEC is expected to announce the election results for the Western Cape by midday. Currently, 94,68% of the results in the province have been captured.

The DA has been in the lead with just over 55%, followed by the ANC at below 30% and the EFF is at 4.04%.

Results for the Western Cape recorded at 9am on Friday, 10 May 2019. Picture: IEC

The IEC’s Western Cape head Courtney Sampson said despite objections raised by smaller parties and claims of irregularities with the voting system, the commission was satisfied with how everything unfolded.

“You can’t take these things for granted. These are real issues. I believe the commission is looking into these issues and will do an audit.”

On Thursday, the commission took to Twitter and called on political parties, the media and all South Africans to be patient as an audit was under way.

“The results capture and verification process continues. The Electoral Commission gives its assurance to South Africa that it will only announce results where it is 100% confident in the integrity and legitimacy of those results,” it said.

The decision was taken after the commission met with political parties contesting elections who raised concerns about the indelible ink being easy to remove. In some videos, people claimed they were able to vote more than once.

The commission on Thursday announced arrests in connection with alleged double voting.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)