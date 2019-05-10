IEC counting process drawing to a close with ANC win apparent

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
Go

IEC counting process drawing to a close with ANC win apparent

The ANC has scored convincing victories in all provinces except the Western Cape - which was won by the DA.

IEC Officials work through data at the IEC Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas
IEC Officials work through data at the IEC Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - With more than 95% of the national vote now counted, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials are now working towards completing the counting process.

The African National Congress (ANC) has won 57.7% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 20.68% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 10.54%.

The ANC still has more than 50% in Gauteng after almost 82% of the vote has been counted.

The ruling party has 50.79% of the vote, the DA has 27.24% and the EFF has 14.38%.

The ANC has scored convincing victories in all provinces except the Western Cape - which was won by the DA.

The EFF is the opposition in Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has made gains in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC has won the province - but the IFP is the official opposition there.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA