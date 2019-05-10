IEC counting process drawing to a close with ANC win apparent

The ANC has scored convincing victories in all provinces except the Western Cape - which was won by the DA.

JOHANNESBURG - With more than 95% of the national vote now counted, Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials are now working towards completing the counting process.

The African National Congress (ANC) has won 57.7% of the vote, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is at 20.68% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 10.54%.

The ANC still has more than 50% in Gauteng after almost 82% of the vote has been counted.

The ruling party has 50.79% of the vote, the DA has 27.24% and the EFF has 14.38%.

The EFF is the opposition in Mpumalanga, the North West and Limpopo.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has made gains in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC has won the province - but the IFP is the official opposition there.