IEC passes 90% election results capture mark
Of the 13 million votes captured by 10:30 am on Friday morning, 453 265 (3.47%) were special votes and 179 511 (1.37%) were spoilt ballots.
PRETORIA – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Friday morning it passed the 90% results capture mark, with results from 20 632 of the 22 924 voting stations captured.
Of these, 18 773 (81.89%) had been finalised.
#ElectionResults It appears the support for the ANC has dropped in Gauteng - while the party is still in the lead it’s dipped below the 50 percent mark. TK pic.twitter.com/rNpYbPAZsy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
“Leading the way in capturing results was the Northern Cape where results for all 707 voting stations had been captured followed by the Western Cape (98.6%), North West (99.4%), Mpumalanga (99%), Eastern Cape (97.59%), and provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99%), Limpopo (82%), Free State (82.93%) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56 %),” the commission said in a statement.
#ElectionResults @MYANC still leading in KZN but can it recover its 2014 performance (right) or has it lost 10% support? pic.twitter.com/OS0u1x573t— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
Of the 13 million votes captured by 10:30 am, 453 265 (3%) were special votes and 179 511 (1%) were spoilt ballots.
The IEC said based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was sitting at 65% nationally with the highest turnout reported in Gauteng (71%) and the lowest in Limpopo (58%).
Popular in Politics
-
Over 12 million votes tallied and captured by IEC across SA
-
Smaller parties weigh options as vote counting draws to a close
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
-
Maimane: No need for election rerun
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.