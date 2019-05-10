View all in Latest
IEC passes 90% election results capture mark

Of the 13 million votes captured by 10:30 am on Friday morning, 453 265 (3.47%) were special votes and 179 511 (1.37%) were spoilt ballots.

20 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Friday morning it passed the 90% results capture mark, with results from 20 632 of the 22 924 voting stations captured.

Of these, 18 773 (81.89%) had been finalised.

“Leading the way in capturing results was the Northern Cape where results for all 707 voting stations had been captured followed by the Western Cape (98.6%), North West (99.4%), Mpumalanga (99%), Eastern Cape (97.59%), and provinces with the most results still awaiting capture were Gauteng (81.99%), Limpopo (82%), Free State (82.93%) and KwaZulu-Natal (83.56 %),” the commission said in a statement.

Of the 13 million votes captured by 10:30 am, 453 265 (3%) were special votes and 179 511 (1%) were spoilt ballots.

The IEC said based on the results captured to date, voter turnout was sitting at 65% nationally with the highest turnout reported in Gauteng (71%) and the lowest in Limpopo (58%).

