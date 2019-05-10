IEC: 65.5% voter turnout for 2019 elections

That is considerably lower than the national elections in 2014 when more than 73% of registered voters turned out to make their mark.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed national voter turnout was just over 65.5%.

This year, close to 10 million South Africans did not vote because they were not registered.

There were more than 26 million registered voters this year, with 55% being women and 45% men.

That represents 74.6% of the total voting age population.

More to follow.

