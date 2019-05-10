View all in Latest
IEC: 4 provinces conclude counting, Gauteng still trailing behind

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the Gauteng was the only province with more work still to be done.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo gives an update on the voting process at the national results operation centre in Pretoria. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo gives an update on the voting process at the national results operation centre in Pretoria. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo said vote counting was nearing conclusion with 96.6% of voting stations across South Africa having declared their results by 8:15pm on Friday night.

South Africans cast their votes from Monday to Wednesday in the country's sixth democratic general elections.

“The following provinces have already concluded: Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and the Western Cape.”

Mamabolo said Gauteng was the only province where there was still some work to be done.

“In Gauteng, 433 voting districts were yet to conclude.”

He added that IEC officials would work throughout the night to ensure that all votes are counted, captured and reflect on the results board.

“It is our expectation that by midnight, we would’ve concluded the 779 voting station still to capture.”

He also thanked all those involved in the process for their hard work and patience in the process leading to the announcement of the overall results.

