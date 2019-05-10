IEC: 4 provinces conclude counting, Gauteng still trailing behind
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the Gauteng was the only province with more work still to be done.
JOHANNESBURG – Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) CEO Sy Mamabolo said vote counting was nearing conclusion with 96.6% of voting stations across South Africa having declared their results by 8:15pm on Friday night.
South Africans cast their votes from Monday to Wednesday in the country's sixth democratic general elections.
“The following provinces have already concluded: Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape and the Western Cape.”
Mamabolo said Gauteng was the only province where there was still some work to be done.
“In Gauteng, 433 voting districts were yet to conclude.”
He added that IEC officials would work throughout the night to ensure that all votes are counted, captured and reflect on the results board.
“It is our expectation that by midnight, we would’ve concluded the 779 voting station still to capture.”
He also thanked all those involved in the process for their hard work and patience in the process leading to the announcement of the overall results.
Popular in Politics
-
IEC passes 90% election results capture mark
-
Magashule: Ramaphosa cannot take credit for ANC winning elections
-
DA divisions over Maimane’s future resurface
-
Andile Mngxitama: 'Our votes were stolen'
-
Election ‘losers’ count financial cost as they stand to forfeit R200k deposit
-
'We represent the future' - EFF labels ANC, DA parties of the past
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.