'I know how to run SA,' says defiant Hlaudi Motsoeneng despite poor results
By Friday afternoon, the ACM had only received just under 4,000 votes (0.03%), much less than what is required to get one seat in Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - African Content Movement (ACM) President Hlaudi Motsoeneng is adamant that he is a good candidate for the South African presidency, despite his party's poor performance in the elections.
Motsoeneng appeared reserved at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operations centre in Tshwane after initially showing confidence on Thursday morning.
By Friday afternoon, the ACM had only received just under 4,000 votes (0.03%), much less than what is required to get a seat in Parliament.
Motsoeneng reiterated that he was a man of experience in business and politics, having run the SABC well.
"I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions.
"I have huge experience in turning around the lives of people..."
#ElectionResults "I know to run South Africa, man" says Hlaudi Motsoeneng. As things stand now, his party has 3,800 votes (0.03%). LM pic.twitter.com/uVsAFVB3EW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Magashule: Ramaphosa cannot take credit for ANC winning elections
-
IEC passes 90% election results capture mark
-
Election ‘losers’ count financial cost as they stand to forfeit R200k deposit
-
DA divisions over Maimane’s future resurface
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
-
Argument between IFP, NFP, ANC party agents led to election day killing - IEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.