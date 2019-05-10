'I know how to run SA,' says defiant Hlaudi Motsoeneng despite poor results

By Friday afternoon, the ACM had only received just under 4,000 votes (0.03%), much less than what is required to get one seat in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - African Content Movement (ACM) President Hlaudi Motsoeneng is adamant that he is a good candidate for the South African presidency, despite his party's poor performance in the elections.

Motsoeneng appeared reserved at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) results operations centre in Tshwane after initially showing confidence on Thursday morning.

Motsoeneng reiterated that he was a man of experience in business and politics, having run the SABC well.

"I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions.

"I have huge experience in turning around the lives of people..."