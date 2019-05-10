Apparent ANC victory could mean major economic policy shift unlikely - Fitch

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch has weighed in on the 2019 polls.

It said the election highlights reform constraints.

The agency also said the apparent victory of the African National Congress (ANC) was consistent with the view that a major economic policy shift is unlikely.

With 95% of the national votes counted, the ANC has 57.72%, the Democratic Alliance has 20.67% and the Economic Freedom Fighters are third with 10.53%.