Targeting minorities helped grow our support - FF Plus

CAPE TOWN- The Freedom Front (FF) Plus believes it gained support in the Northern Cape because of an election campaign focusing on minorities.

The pro-Afrikaans party got around 2.7% of the vote this year compared to just over 1% in 2014.

Not only did the FF Plus grow its support in the Northern Cape, it also made gains nationally and in Gauteng, Limpopo, the Western Cape and the Free State.

The FF Plus has not had a seat in the Northern Cape legislature since 2004.

Now they've scored more than 10,600 votes and a seat in the legislature.

The party in particular targeted white and coloured Afrikaans-speaking voters in their election campaigns.

FF Plus Northern Cape leader, Wynand Boshoff, said these groups are economically and culturally disadvantaged by the new dispensation.

"We targeted those people and said if we need to decolonise our world view, we need to teach our province.”

The FF Plus enjoyed strong support in Democratic Alliance strongholds.

That party's provincial leader, Andrew Louw, blamed ignorant voters.

“People are very gullible, they are very vulnerable and despite the work that we’re doing, people get pushed over easily as a result of their own circumstances.”