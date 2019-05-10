View all in Latest
FF+ accuses DA of using scare tactics in Western Cape

Freedom Front Plus premier candidate for the Western Cape Peter Marais has accused the Democratic Alliance of using fear tactics.

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais arrives at the IEC Western Cape Results Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais arrives at the IEC Western Cape Results Centre on 10 May 2019. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Another party that has shown impressive growth is the Freedom Front Plus.

Its premier candidate for the Western Cape Peter Marais has accused the Democratic Alliance of using fear tactics.

“The DA’s whole attack was based on an EFF and ANC coalition in the Western Cape. It was a scare tactic.”

The DA had just over 55% of the vote in the province while the ANC gained 28.57%. The EFF has third place with 4% of the vote.

By 11:30am on Friday, the FF+ had 1.59 % of the vote, placing it sixth on the list. The Good party and ACDP came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

