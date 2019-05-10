FF+ accuses DA of using scare tactics in Western Cape
Freedom Front Plus premier candidate for the Western Cape Peter Marais has accused the Democratic Alliance of using fear tactics.
CAPE TOWN - Another party that has shown impressive growth is the Freedom Front Plus.
Its premier candidate for the Western Cape Peter Marais has accused the Democratic Alliance of using fear tactics.
“The DA’s whole attack was based on an EFF and ANC coalition in the Western Cape. It was a scare tactic.”
The DA had just over 55% of the vote in the province while the ANC gained 28.57%. The EFF has third place with 4% of the vote.
By 11:30am on Friday, the FF+ had 1.59 % of the vote, placing it sixth on the list. The Good party and ACDP came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.
#ElectionResults #FreedomFrontPlus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais says “Afrikaans lost,” in this province. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/BYzdW4V1nN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
#ElectionResults Marais says he’s waiting to hear the final results, but he’s hopeful he’s going to Parliament. MM pic.twitter.com/G9nRECJRln— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
#ElectionResults FF+ Plus Premier Candidate Peter Marais debating with DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. JF pic.twitter.com/PJzgNYAFEg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
#ElectionResults “you want to win but the people lose”, FFPlus premier candidate in the WC Peter Marais tells DA WC leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. SF pic.twitter.com/l9zX5jMdIt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
IEC passes 90% election results capture mark
-
Don't celebrate dip in support just yet, Gauteng ANC warns opposition parties
-
Maimane: No need for election rerun
-
Smaller parties weigh options as vote counting draws to a close
-
Over 12 million votes tallied and captured by IEC across SA
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.