FF+ accuses DA of using scare tactics in Western Cape

Freedom Front Plus premier candidate for the Western Cape Peter Marais has accused the Democratic Alliance of using fear tactics.

CAPE TOWN - Another party that has shown impressive growth is the Freedom Front Plus.

“The DA’s whole attack was based on an EFF and ANC coalition in the Western Cape. It was a scare tactic.”

The DA had just over 55% of the vote in the province while the ANC gained 28.57%. The EFF has third place with 4% of the vote.

By 11:30am on Friday, the FF+ had 1.59 % of the vote, placing it sixth on the list. The Good party and ACDP came in at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

#ElectionResults Marais says he’s waiting to hear the final results, but he’s hopeful he’s going to Parliament. MM pic.twitter.com/G9nRECJRln — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

#ElectionResults FF+ Plus Premier Candidate Peter Marais debating with DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. JF pic.twitter.com/PJzgNYAFEg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

#ElectionResults “you want to win but the people lose”, FFPlus premier candidate in the WC Peter Marais tells DA WC leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. SF pic.twitter.com/l9zX5jMdIt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 10, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)