Election ‘losers’ count financial cost as they stand to forfeit R200k deposit
Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement, the ‘Purple Cow’ party and the Patriotic Alliance have all failed to get the more than 20 000 votes required so far.
PRETORIA - About 39 political parties stand to lose out on a collective R7.8 million they paid to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to participate in the national elections.
Each party had to pay R200,000. However, they lose the money if they fail to get a seat in the National Assembly.
The parties - which include Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement, the Capitalist Party of South Africa (the ‘Purple Cow’ party) and the Patriotic Alliance - have all failed to get the more than 20 000 votes required so far.
With 80% of the votes counted, they faced a slim chance of making it to that mark.
Motsoeneng, who had declared himself the country’s next president, had only 3,380 votes.
The Purple Cow party failed to turn its social media dominance into a seat, managing just 11,000 votes.
Andile Mgxitama, who claimed to have the blessing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is also in the bottom pile.
Apart from the R200,000 Black First Land First will lose for not getting a National Assembly seat, the party will also lose R45,000 for every province it contested but failed to win a seat in.
