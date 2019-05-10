'We represent the future' - EFF labels ANC, DA parties of the past

PRETORIA - As counting at the national results centre in Pretoria approached the 94% mark, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Dali Mpofu said the Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) were both parties of the past.

“We represent the future; the DA is a party of white people who are hankering for apartheid. The ANC is a party of history and all those things don’t matter to young people. They want to know what’s going to happen to education, inequality and those are issue that we addressed in our manifesto,” Mpofu said.

The red berets had already passed the 10% mark by 6pm on Thursday evening - a result they said they were pleased with.

By then, the EFF had more than 1.6 million votes nationally, just over half of the DA’s 3.2 million.

Mpofu said the EFF catered for young peoples’ views.

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal was celebrating after it reached 322,000 votes with 96% of voting stations counted.

The red berets have more than quadrupled their numbers in the province from 70,000 in 2014.

The party has gone up from 1.8% to 9.5% and from 5th to 4th on the leader board.

