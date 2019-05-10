EFF didn’t expect major win in WC but delighted with growth

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party had been realistic about its chances in the province but was happy that its support base has grown.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) said it didn’t expect a major win in the Western Cape.

It’s only the second time the EFF has contested provincially.

In 2014, in garnered 2.1% of the vote and a seat in the legislature.

The EFF was nowhere to be seen at the Western Cape Results Centre on Election Day, an indication that it may not have expected any major outcomes.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party had been realistic about its chances in the province but was happy that its support base has grown.

“We have grown a lot. There are a number of areas where we have doubled the numbers from 2014, as well as 2016.”

Xego said that the EFF was concerned about low voter turn-out but it’s more concerned about alleged irregularities with the voting process.

“There are other areas where we have received a number of complaints regarding how the IEC handled issues but we know how elections work and we will follow the necessary processes.”

The IEC said that complaints would be addressed.