EFF didn’t expect major win in WC but delighted with growth
EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party had been realistic about its chances in the province but was happy that its support base has grown.
CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) said it didn’t expect a major win in the Western Cape.
It’s only the second time the EFF has contested provincially.
In 2014, in garnered 2.1% of the vote and a seat in the legislature.
The EFF was nowhere to be seen at the Western Cape Results Centre on Election Day, an indication that it may not have expected any major outcomes.
EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party had been realistic about its chances in the province but was happy that its support base has grown.
“We have grown a lot. There are a number of areas where we have doubled the numbers from 2014, as well as 2016.”
Xego said that the EFF was concerned about low voter turn-out but it’s more concerned about alleged irregularities with the voting process.
“There are other areas where we have received a number of complaints regarding how the IEC handled issues but we know how elections work and we will follow the necessary processes.”
The IEC said that complaints would be addressed.
Popular in Politics
-
EFF moves in to be official opposition in a third province
-
Maimane: No need for election rerun
-
Big three parties express mixed feelings on election results
-
WC to remain a DA-led province, ANC is 'disappointed'
-
ANC leads in Gauteng as vote counting crawls along
-
Selfe: Inevitable DA would lose some support to FF Plus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.