Eastern Cape ANC in celebratory mood after bagging most votes in province so far

The ANC got over 1.2 million of the almost 1.8 million votes counted so far.

A screenshot of the Eastern Cape results. The ANC is currently leading with almost 69% of the votes. Picture: Elections.org.za
A screenshot of the Eastern Cape results. The ANC is currently leading with almost 69% of the votes. Picture: Elections.org.za
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape was in a celebratory mood as the party looked on course for another victory.

Party members were already celebrating on Friday morning.

The ANC got over 1.2 million of the almost 1.8 million votes counted so far.

At 68% support is slightly down on the party's 70% in 2014.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had 15% of the vote, a percentage point lower than in 2014, while the Economic Freedom Fighters raised their support from 3.5% to 7.7%.

So far, 95% of Eastern Cape voting districts had been counted.

Meanwhile, the ANC and DA remain top two parties in Gauteng so far.

The ANC had over 49% of the votes, the DA close to 27% and the Economic Freedom Fighters were sitting with almost 14% of the votes.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

