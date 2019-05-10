View all in Latest
Don't celebrate dip in support just yet, Gauteng ANC warns opposition parties

The ANC has been on a steady decline in Gauteng since 2004. In 2014, the liberation movement only managed to obtain just over 53%.

ANC supporters arrive at Ellis Park Stadium for the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in buses. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
ANC supporters arrive at Ellis Park Stadium for the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in buses. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said that opposition parties shouldn't celebrate just yet after the party officially dipped below the 50% mark in Gauteng.

While the ANC looked like it may not be able to obtain over 50% in South Africa's economic hub, the party's Ezra Letsoalo was adamant that they may just surprise opposition parties.

The ANC has been on a steady decline in Gauteng since 2004. In 2014, the liberation movement only managed to obtain just over 53%.

The party was currently sitting at 49.6%.

It needs over 50% to get itself out of the coalition territory.

About 59% of the votes have been tallied in Gauteng so far, so it remains to be seen whether the ANC will secure a majority.

