DA divisions over Maimane’s future resurface

While DA leader Mmusi Maimane told reporters that he would continue to lead the party as it hoped to recoup support in its former strongholds, other leaders in the party were not that certain.

PRETORIA - Divisions in the Democratic Alliance (DA) over the future of its leader Mmusi Maimane resurfaced as the party's performance in this year's elections resulted in less votes than the previous election.

Maimane is the first DA leader to fail to grow the party at the polls.

Although it has maintained its status as the official opposition, it has seen a decrease in its support base.

Maimane told reporters that he would continue to lead the party as it hoped to recoup support in its former strongholds where the Freedom Front Plus had made inroads but other leaders in the party were not that certain.

When asked if Maimane would continue serving in his role as leader of the party DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said: “I don’t know, that will be up to the party to decide.”

* ALSO WATCH: What will happen to Maimane's future after elections?

DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip accompanied Maimane to the Electoral Commission of South Africa' (IEC) results centre where he addressed reporters and defended Maimane.

“Mmusi Maimane was elected until 2021. Mmusi Maimane led a team, we all take responsibility and there is going to be no irresponsibility about the leadership.”

Maimane said the DA would come back stronger in the next elections.

Meanwhile, Trollip said the party would start to win back those voters who left the party from Monday.

“We’re going to start preparing for the 2021 elections where we’ve shown to have done well in local government elections. So, elections 2021 start on Monday and we are going to look after every single lost vote, we want them back in the DA.”