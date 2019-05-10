DA to find it hard to deliver on 'tough' WC promises as ANC still reigns supreme
The police and passenger rail services are national agencies run by national government, leaving the provincial DA government with no authority over them.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will find it hard to deliver election promises of a provincial police service and locally managed rail network. The party received the most votes in the Western Cape after the count in the province was completed on Friday afternoon.
The DA leads with 55.45% of the vote while the African National Congress (ANC) has 28.64% and the EFF 4.04%.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane on the DA losing support
The DA had promised the electorate a provincially managed police service and rail network.
But with the African National Congress well on its way to a majority victory nationally, the DA's promises may never materialise.
The DA's Alan Winde, who is set to become the next Western Cape premier, said the party would continue to negotiate with national government.
“They’re very tough promises. We’ve made promises with safety. I said we’ve got to bring change in public transport and we don’t have that mandate.”
He said safety and jobs would remain some of his key priorities.
