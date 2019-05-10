Cops on alert amid strike at Cell C in Sandton

On Thursday, police clashed with employees as Cell C management and worker representatives were holding talks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Friday said officials would monitor Cell C offices in Sandton after striking workers allegedly set alight some items belonging to the mobile firm.

Workers have been on strike for three weeks over what they call “management’s failure to sign a collective agreement.”

Employees claim that the employer victimised them and others have been fired via WhatsApp.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “Police were called after the workers burned some items in the building. Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. So far, no one has been arrested.”