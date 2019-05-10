View all in Latest
Cops on alert amid strike at Cell C in Sandton

On Thursday, police clashed with employees as Cell C management and worker representatives were holding talks.

FILE: Cell C's Sandton offices. Picture: EWN
FILE: Cell C's Sandton offices. Picture: EWN
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Friday said officials would monitor Cell C offices in Sandton after striking workers allegedly set alight some items belonging to the mobile firm.

On Thursday, police clashed with employees as Cell C management and worker representatives were holding talks.

Workers have been on strike for three weeks over what they call “management’s failure to sign a collective agreement.”

Employees claim that the employer victimised them and others have been fired via WhatsApp.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “Police were called after the workers burned some items in the building. Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. So far, no one has been arrested.”

