Cop facing fraud charges after using fake licence to buy hunting rifle

Busisiwe Dyani appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Thursday with a co-accused over the matter.
CAPE TOWN - A policewoman will be back in court next week to face charges of fraud and forgery.
Busisiwe Dyani appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Thursday with a co-accused.
She allegedly produced a false firearm licence to a gun shop dealer when she bought a hunting rifle.
The dealer became suspicious when he saw the licence was issued to a security company.
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase said the dealer then informed the authorities.
“The case was remanded to 16 May. The captain was released on R2,000 bail.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
